Softball: Mater Dei 9, Bonita Vista 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Crusaders and Barons take to the diamond in a Metro Mesa league affair.

Bonita Vista senior Bryanna Baca opens the game with the lead off triple and later comes in to score to put the visitors up 1-0.

Mater Dei ties things up in the second when Analesse Garcia drives in freshman Arri Romero.

The Lady Crusaders take the lead for good putting across 7 runs in the bottom of the 3rd and improve to 23-3 overall on the season.

