Social media reacts to No. 8 Oregon’s heartbreaking 36-33 loss to No. 7 Washington

Zachary Neel
·6 min read

It lived up to the hype, for sure.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the storybook ending that Oregon Duck fans were hoping for.

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks ended up falling to the Washington Huskies, 36-33, up in Seattle. The Ducks had a chance to send it into overtime with a 43-yard field goal, but it sailed wide right, giving the Huskies the victory.

There were some coaching decisions that will be looked back on for Lanning, and some play-calling that could have been different for the Ducks. In the end, none of it matters. It’s all hindsight.

As you would expect, Oregon fans had a roller coaster of a day, falling behind, going up, and then falling behind again in the end. Here’s how it all played out on social media.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire