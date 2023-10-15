Social media reacts to No. 8 Oregon’s heartbreaking 36-33 loss to No. 7 Washington

It lived up to the hype, for sure.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the storybook ending that Oregon Duck fans were hoping for.

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks ended up falling to the Washington Huskies, 36-33, up in Seattle. The Ducks had a chance to send it into overtime with a 43-yard field goal, but it sailed wide right, giving the Huskies the victory.

There were some coaching decisions that will be looked back on for Lanning, and some play-calling that could have been different for the Ducks. In the end, none of it matters. It’s all hindsight.

As you would expect, Oregon fans had a roller coaster of a day, falling behind, going up, and then falling behind again in the end. Here’s how it all played out on social media.

The Oregon Duck is up to more antics. This time, it's 🪨📜✂️ with Washington's band. 🎥 @ESPNCFBpic.twitter.com/Whtfmab8Nv — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 14, 2023

That hit on Jordan James knocked the wind out of me — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) October 14, 2023

talk about a form tackle 👀 pic.twitter.com/xTfa0z2ruB — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 14, 2023

What a response by Oregon. Over five minutes of game time and the Ducks cap it off with a touchdown run and two-point conversion. Oregon leads Washington. — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) October 14, 2023

“Justin’s Brother” – Drink — kwade (@KwadeSays) October 14, 2023

Going for 2?! RACISM pic.twitter.com/CExs8zrW18 — Thicc-Fil-A, the Habitual Pot Stirrer (@SwooshMcDuck) October 14, 2023

Patrick Herbert scores the two-point conversion to give Oregon the lead 🦆 Justin’s younger brother 👀pic.twitter.com/FwSxnp4vGr — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 14, 2023

Brilliant play by #Oregon. Easy two point conversion. The center (eligible) was also wide open. pic.twitter.com/5mk2CHu0pl — SportSource Analytics (@SportSourceA) October 14, 2023

MICHAEL PENIX JR. WITH A DOT 🎯pic.twitter.com/v8WzQRUuFz — DraftKings (@DraftKings) October 14, 2023

BO NIX SAID HOLD MY BEER — kwade (@KwadeSays) October 14, 2023

Holy hell, that is a Heisman-type drive from Nix — Jonah Henderson (@JonahNHenderson) October 14, 2023

Patrick Herbert’s roster photo just looks like Justin in witness protection. — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) October 14, 2023

Oregon/Washington already rules — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 14, 2023

High level stuff in Seattle! — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 14, 2023

Herbie just casually comparing Patrick Herbert to Travis Kelce is iconic — Erik García Gundersen (he/him/his) (@Erik_Gundersen) October 14, 2023

Patrick Herbert gives Oregon the lead 🦆 pic.twitter.com/FKEjMkkxCh — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 14, 2023

Pac 12 refs like I don’t think I can be mad https://t.co/OdlzeibBEP — Barstool Ducks (@BarstoolDucks) October 14, 2023

Nix plays on such a knife's edge. Thrilling to watch. Also slightly terrifying. — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) October 14, 2023

Ducks don't get it. That might have been one of the biggest plays of the game. Could be questioning that decision to pass on the FG for a while. https://t.co/Cc8wsMvAVK — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) October 14, 2023

Huuuge stop by Washington. Dan Lanning is about as aggressive as it comes going for it on 4th down. It bit him in last year's Washington game. We'll see if that decision before halftime rears its head later. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 14, 2023

That was an unbelievable half of football in Seattle. — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) October 14, 2023

I need a cigarette after that half of football. Good lord. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) October 14, 2023

Dan Lanning halftime radio: "Our offense was able to run the ball, we got to be good on third down. Same thing on defense; if we get stops on thir down we're going to have a good opportunity to finish." — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) October 14, 2023

One of the biggest benefits of going for it is if you miss, opponent is stuck with bad field position. Wasn’t the case here. Take the points, you get ball to start 2nd half. — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) October 14, 2023

Oregon calling offense like a team with a great plan for 4th and 3 while also not having a great plan for 4th and 3 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 14, 2023

Holden wide open from the bunch. https://t.co/vP9s5OOIuC — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 14, 2023

“20” Daddy Progrum: HIT ME https://t.co/AZ90xEDBW7 — Thicc-Fil-A, the Habitual Pot Stirrer (@SwooshMcDuck) October 14, 2023

I get that you’ve got to score TDs to hang with Penix and company, but man, 29-24 would probably feel a lot better right now. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) October 14, 2023

JORDAN JAMES MUSCLES THROUGH TO GIVE OREGON THE LEAD!pic.twitter.com/QHG6Adu6o4 — DraftKings (@DraftKings) October 14, 2023

someone showed Jordan James this tweet https://t.co/G26Lsd8b1z — Jordan Allison (@jordannallison) October 14, 2023

JORDAN JAMES THE MAN THAT YOU ARE — Jonah Henderson (@JonahNHenderson) October 14, 2023

TROYYYYY FRANKLIN pic.twitter.com/x5YXXnzPAp — Oregon Pit Crew (@OregonPitCrew) October 14, 2023

Everyone in the PNW watching this game rn https://t.co/3GOzhTNx6h — kwade (@KwadeSays) October 14, 2023

And that’s why Dan Lanning makes a lot more than me. Let’s see if Washington can counterpunch. What a freaking game. https://t.co/cWel3I4yhk — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) October 14, 2023

It’s insane Oregon-Washington and Iowa-Wisconsin were playing the same sport — The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) October 14, 2023

What an absolute show these two put on today👏 pic.twitter.com/EhtOMQKg8U — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 14, 2023

I felt like Oregon started their 2 minute drive and said “let’s just try to get into FG range” When they should’ve had the mindset of “let’s first go win the game and worst case scenario we have a FG to tie it” — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 14, 2023

My kid is a Duck and I bet the under but what a great gdamn game. pic.twitter.com/kxm7HggPPy — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) October 14, 2023

If you told me we outgained UW by 100 yards and had no turnovers and kept Nix upright for the entire game. Bad loss. UW is going to the playoff. Don’t see anyone stopping that offense in this conference. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 14, 2023

Once Upon A Saturday! pic.twitter.com/QFbbSYukyy — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) October 14, 2023

good with lanning. i’m fine with how he coached the game. lot to learn from. oregon’s not there yet. big opportunity and you can nitpick a lot, but the team isn’t elite. better teams put it away when it was there. and washington was/is really, really good too. sadly legit. — reid, game of the century anticipator (@pac10reid) October 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire