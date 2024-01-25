Advertisement

Social media reacts to Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan football for LA Chargers

Isaiah Hole
·7 min read
18

When Jim Harbaugh arrived in Ann Arbor on December 30, 2014, his plan was to bring Michigan football back from the brink. Coming off of a 5-7 season, the Wolverines were backsliding again, after going 11-2 in the first year of the Brady Hoke era. But the maize and blue still had an Ohio State problem, and Harbaugh wasn’t going to leave Ann Arbor until he had gotten Michigan back over the hump to being Big Ten Champions and more.

Fast forward nine years later, and the Wolverines are national champions. Despite saying in 2021 after interviewing for the Minnesota Vikings job that he would stay at Michigan for as long as the program would have him, Harbaugh flirted with the NFL in 2022 and again after 2023. On Wednesday, he finally left, taking the Los Angeles Chargers job after going 89-25 with his alma mater.

The news overtook X (formerly Twitter) as media, former players, some signees, and others weighed in. Here are some of the most notable reactions to Harbaugh’s departure.

MGoBlog's Patrick Barron

The Winged Helmet's Trent Knoop

Gambling Group's Brandon Justice

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie

Big Ten Ben

Former Michigan football FB Khalid Hill

The Athletic's Austin Meek

Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel

Blue By 90

Fox 2 and Woodward Sports Ryan Ermanni

ESPN's Adam Schefter

MGoFish

Michael Spath

247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong

ESPN's Matt Barrie

Now former Michigan RG Zak Zinter

Jordan Strack

The Michigan Insider's Alejandro Zuniga

Mike Barrett Sr. (father of former Michigan LB Mike Barrett)

Big Game Boomer

John U. Bacon

 

College Football News' Pete Fiutak

Maize N Brew's Von Lozon

Former Michigan football K and CBS Sports sideline reporter Jay Feely

Full Ride host Chris Childers

Michigan signee Dominic Nichols

SiriusXM's Pete Pistone

MGoBlog's Bryan MacKenzie

New York Times' Jane Coaston

Big Cat

The Michigan Insider's Josh Newkirk

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire