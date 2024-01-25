Social media reacts to Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan football for LA Chargers

When Jim Harbaugh arrived in Ann Arbor on December 30, 2014, his plan was to bring Michigan football back from the brink. Coming off of a 5-7 season, the Wolverines were backsliding again, after going 11-2 in the first year of the Brady Hoke era. But the maize and blue still had an Ohio State problem, and Harbaugh wasn’t going to leave Ann Arbor until he had gotten Michigan back over the hump to being Big Ten Champions and more.

Fast forward nine years later, and the Wolverines are national champions. Despite saying in 2021 after interviewing for the Minnesota Vikings job that he would stay at Michigan for as long as the program would have him, Harbaugh flirted with the NFL in 2022 and again after 2023. On Wednesday, he finally left, taking the Los Angeles Chargers job after going 89-25 with his alma mater.

The news overtook X (formerly Twitter) as media, former players, some signees, and others weighed in. Here are some of the most notable reactions to Harbaugh’s departure.

MGoBlog's Patrick Barron

The Winged Helmet's Trent Knoop

If I’m Michigan, I announce the hiring of Sherrone Moore tonight. Let the new era begin and starting working on recruiting. — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) January 24, 2024

Gambling Group's Brandon Justice

Goodnight, sweet prince. Thanks for the mems. https://t.co/zJdvlf96tX — Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) January 24, 2024

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie

Jim Harbaugh at Michigan: – 89 wins

– 3 Big Ten championships

– 4 Big Ten East titles

– 3 wins over Ohio State

– National championship pic.twitter.com/42ZHzpVcDJ — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 24, 2024

Big Ten Ben

Jim Harbaugh to the NCAA as he leaves for the NFL. pic.twitter.com/9YTdz2UZav — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) January 24, 2024

Former Michigan football FB Khalid Hill

End of an era but it was a hell of a ride 🥹 https://t.co/wBHMcs6q0A — Khalid Hill (@Thatboylid80) January 24, 2024

The Athletic's Austin Meek

I’d expect Michigan to move fairly quickly to replace Jim Harbaugh, with offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore as the odds-on favorite. AD Warde Manuel may at least assess the external options, but it would be a surprise if Michigan’s next head coach is anyone but Moore. — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) January 24, 2024

Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is the significant favorite to be named the next head coach at Michigan, sources tell Yahoo Sports. The 37-year-old went 4-0 as an interim coach this season, including victories over Penn State and Ohio State. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) January 24, 2024

Blue By 90

Build the Jim Harbaugh statue immediately. — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) January 24, 2024

Fox 2 and Woodward Sports Ryan Ermanni

I don’t blame Jim Harbaugh all. College Football isn’t what it used to be. There are no legends left to coach that sport. The average fan couldn’t name 5 coaches in the Big Ten or SEC. Totally different game than the one he came back to. To much BS with NCAA. Relationship… — Ryan Ermanni (@RyanEFox2) January 24, 2024

ESPN's Adam Schefter

The Chargers are scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens next season at SoFi Stadium, which now officially will be a matchup between John and Jim Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/xlgATlRz5I — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2024

MGoFish

Guy did everything he said he would for Michigan. Cheers, bud. Go win a Super Bowl. https://t.co/pFadptAyRk — MGoFish (@MGoFish) January 25, 2024

Michael Spath

Obvious disappointment as Jim Harbaugh is the best football coach in Michigan history but the foundation and culture are rock solid, ready to embrace Sherrone Moore, and, honestly, glad we’re done with the “will he or won’t he” annual NFL dalliance. #GoBlue — Michael Spath (@MichaelSpathITH) January 25, 2024

247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong

Sherrone Moore era at #Michigan sounds good to me — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) January 24, 2024

ESPN's Matt Barrie

The Jim Harbaugh move to the #NFL means @CoachSark is the only remaining head coach from the four CFB Playoff teams.. — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) January 24, 2024

Now former Michigan RG Zak Zinter

No interviews needed. It’s Papa Moore’s time https://t.co/MeK8OuvsCv — Zak Zinter (@zak_zinter) January 25, 2024

Jordan Strack

Good for Jim Harbaugh. Michigan will be forever indebted to him for returning the program to the top of the mountain. Go chase the Super Bowl dream. None of us will ever forget the last few years. Just an incredible run. Sherrone has the blueprint. Go Blue. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) January 25, 2024

The Michigan Insider's Alejandro Zuniga

Jim Harbaugh’s final appearance as Michigan’s football coach ended with this speech: The St. Crispin's Day Speech in Shakespeare's play Henry V Is flooded with wisdom, insight and the essence of being on a team. We noticed the similarities in football: The mission, the football… — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) January 25, 2024

Mike Barrett Sr. (father of former Michigan LB Mike Barrett)

Bittersweet moment for me seeing coach leave UM but I tip my hat to you coach for doing all that you said you would for my son ! Love you @CoachJim4UM 💯🙏🏾🏆 — Michael Barrett Sr. (@lilmike70) January 25, 2024

Big Game Boomer

Jim Harbaugh will go down in history as one of the greatest College Football Head Coaches of all time. He restored Michigan as a National Power and smashed Ohio State in the process. Job well done. — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) January 24, 2024

John U. Bacon

With Harbaugh going to the NFL:

-OC Sherrone Moore is a lock to become HC.

Both Harbaugh and Warde Manuel want that.

-DC Jesse Minter and Jay Harbaugh will likely join Harbaugh in LA.

-S&C coach Ben Herbert likely stays at UM, with most other assistants.

A new era has begun. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) January 25, 2024

College Football News' Pete Fiutak

There's almost no way Sherrone Moore isn't the next Michigan head coach – he deserves the shot – but there's no big name too insane to throw out there for this gig. Jim Harbaugh will be ripped for a whole slew of things, but Michigan was 5-7 when he took over. It worked. — Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) January 25, 2024

Maize N Brew's Von Lozon

And this is exactly why Sherrone Moore never took any garbage HC jobs. The kingdom is his. https://t.co/lEZMvP6wOw — Von Lozon (@von_lozon) January 25, 2024

Former Michigan football K and CBS Sports sideline reporter Jay Feely

I hope all Michigan fans appreciate what this man did for our school. 40-3 the last three years, a national championship & returning michigan to its rightful place.

It’s the right time to leave- wish Jim nothing but success https://t.co/MgIvD1lKXK — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) January 25, 2024

Full Ride host Chris Childers

He will be missed https://t.co/7oAM1JgIo8 — Chris Childers (@ChildersRadio) January 25, 2024

Michigan signee Dominic Nichols

SiriusXM's Pete Pistone

Beat Ohio State three straight times, won three straight Big Ten titles and finally won the National Championship – nothing left to prove in Ann Arbor @SXMCollege https://t.co/GolZx8B0YZ — Pete Pistone (@PPistone) January 25, 2024

MGoBlog's Bryan MacKenzie

Liked Jim. Like Sherrone. Trophy shiny. — Bryan Mac (@Bry_Mac) January 25, 2024

New York Times' Jane Coaston

Did the dang thing. Wishing him the best. https://t.co/qUn3uTnJyc — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) January 25, 2024

Big Cat

The Michigan Insider's Josh Newkirk

Tip your hat to Jim Harbaugh and say thank you. It’s Sherrone Moore’s time at Michigan. And I don’t expect it to miss a beat. https://t.co/oTNsg4NDyM — Josh Newkirk (@JoshNewkirk7) January 25, 2024

