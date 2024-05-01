Sixers vs. Knicks: Former Warriors Kelly Oubre Jr. scores 14 points in Game 5

While Kevin Durant’s season came to an end after the Phoenix Suns were swept in the first round of the playoffs against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, another former member of the Golden State Warriors is still alive in a thrilling first-round series in the postseason.

Despite the New York Knicks holding a 3-1 lead the Philadelphia 76ers in front of a fiery crowd at Madison Square Garden, a heroic effort from Tyrese Maxey helped the Sixers extend the series.

The former Kentucky guard drilled a ridiculous 3-pointer at the end of regulation to force overtime against the Knicks. In overtime, the Sixers pulled away to secure a much-needed 112-106 win to put the series at 3-2.

Tyrese Maxey put on an absolute SHOW in Game 5 with playoff career-highs in PTS and 3PM as the @sixers force a Game 6! 🔔 46 PTS

🔔 9 AST

🔔 7 3PM

🔔 Game-tying 3 to force OT Game 6 is Thursday on TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/jMu91iucon — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2024

Jalen Brunson continued his impressive postseason with 40 points on 15-of-32 shooting from the field with six assists and three boards in 51 minutes. Maxey countered with 46 points on 17-of-30 shooting from the field with nine assists and five rebounds in 52 minutes.

Former Warrior Kelly Oubre Jr. tacked on 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field with four rebounds in 39 minutes during the Sixers win on Tuesday evening in New York City.

The series will now shift back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Thursday at 6 p.m. PT.

