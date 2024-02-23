Shorthanded Michigan basketball falls at Northwestern, 76-62, with familiar 2nd-half flop

EVANSTON, Ill. — It might be the only place where boos are actually cheers, and they came loud and often.

One from the Welsh-Ryan Arena crowd as Boo Buie was the final Wildcat introduced. An even louder chorus when he scored the game's opening bucket on a backdoor layup. Even more for him still when he drilled a 25-foot 3-pointer to become Northwestern's all-time leading scorer.

All a shorthanded Michigan basketball (8-19, 3-13 Big Ten) could do — without starting point guard and leading scorer Dug McDaniel (still out for road games on an adademic suspension), forward Olivier Nkamhoua (the Wolverines' second-leading scorer who underwent season-ending wrist surgery on Tuesday) and Will Tschetter (its leading reserve, out due to illness) — was delay the inevitable.

Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) gestures after making a 3-point basket against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois, on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

U-M led much of the first half, but Northwestern got a 76-62 victory Thursday, giving the Wolverines their 14th loss in 16 games. It's the worst stretch for U-M since the program dropped 15 of 17 during the 2007-08 season, John Beilein's second season in Ann Arbor.

Michigan was up nine with 6:35 to go before halftime, but NU closed with an 18-6 spurt for a three-point lead at intermission.

The Wildcats then extended their advantage to seven early in the half before Nimari Burnett went on a heater for the Wolverines. He scored eight straight, en route to a team-high 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting, to put Michigan up one, 44-43, with 15:36 to play.

But Buie wasn't the only Wildcat clawing at the Wolverines. Brooks Barnhizer and Ryan Langborn terrorized Michigan on 3-pointers, combining to make eight of 14 attempts beyond the arc. After Buie made a pair of free throws, Langborn — whose 3 to close the first half gave NU its first lead since the opening minute — made two in a row to stretch it to a seven-point lead.

Langborn led the Wildcats with 20 points, Barnhizer netted a double-double (19 points and 12 rebounds) and Buie finished with 16 points and seven assists.

In addition to its usual contributors — Terrance Williams II finished with 13 points and seven rebounds and Tarris Reed Jr. added 13 points and five rebounds — U-M got production from a few irregular faces.

Tray Jackson, a Detroit native who transferred from Seton Hall before this season, set a career high at U-M with 10 points, Jace Howard scored five (after entering with just 11 all season) and Youssef Khayat made his first 3-pointer in nearly three months.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard reacts to a call during the first half on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Evanston, Illinois.

Ran out of gas late

It wasn't enough, however, as some regular issues cropped up again in the final 15 minutes.

After U-M took a lead on Burnett's 3, it went 6:11 without a field goal. By the time Reed connected on a jumper with 9:25 remaining, all it did was get the Wolverines' deficit back to single digits.

On the other end, Michigan allowed a virtual layup line. Northwestern had five straight scores via layups or dunks before Michigan called a timeout to try and regroup with 6:05 to play, down by 11.

It was for naught. Just 6 seconds after the resumption of play, Reed was whistled for an offensive foul, followed by a Barnhizer fadeaway jumper. After Jackson blocked a Matthew Nicholson layoff attempt, the Wildcats made their next five field goals before they called it good with a 20-point lead — 76-56 — and less than 100 seconds to play.

Another respectable start

The Wolverines got a free throw from Reed and a layup from Burnett before they began their 3-point barrage.

Williams and Jackson connected on consecutive 3-pointers, then Howard made a slashing layup and Jaelin Llewellyn added a spinning layup from the left block, before Williams drilled another 3 from the left wing, putting three fingers to his head as he capped a 16-3 spurt to put U-M up 11 early.

Michigan Wolverines guard George Washington III (40) defends Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois, on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

When Reed later bulldozed his way for a layup, it capped a stretch where U-M's offense made seven of 11 shots to take an 18-8 lead. It helped that, simultaneously, the Wildcats couldn't make a shot.

After Buie's opening layup, Northwestern missed 14 of its next 16 attempts; its only makes came on a dunk and a layup. Barnhizer's 3-pointer with 10:44 to go, Northwestern's 18th field goal attempt, was the Wildcats' first score from outside the lane. But then Buie's record-setting 3 made it 18-14.

Michigan wasn't deterred. Jackson added a tip-in, Khayat made his first 3-pointer since Nov. 24 (vs. Texas Tech) and just his second of the season, Howard added a 3 of his own from the left corner and Williams connected on a layup to make it 28-19 Michigan with 6:35 to play in the half.

That's when Luke Hunger made a pair of free throws and Nicholson threw down a dunk, bringing down a rain of cats and dogs — or just 'Cats — from long range.

Barnhizer connected on an open look from the left corner, Langborn added one from the right wing and then Buie knocked one down with a hand in his face to knot the game at 30 and cap an 11-2 NU run in 2:33.

Once more U-M punched back, Burnett hit a tough turnaround in the lane and then an even tougher 3-pointer coming off a curl to put the Wolverines up three, but Michigan couldn't hold the lead going into the break.

The Wolverines turned the ball over three times in the final 2:34, the last of which gave Northwestern one final look, which Langborn drilled from the left corner to put the Wildcats up 37-34 at the break.

