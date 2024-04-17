A’Shawn Robinson on why he signed with the Panthers: ‘Why not?’

Some familiar faces helped lead A’Shawn Robinson into unfamiliar territory.

On Wednesday, the veteran defensive lineman sat down for his first press conference since signing a new three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Carolina Panthers. He confirmed that his past connections with the coaching staff, most notably defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, was a key to landing in him in the Queen City.

“I think it played a good part of that,” Robinson said. “Comfortability, knowing the scheme. Coming from it in L.A., just being used to that. Knowing the coaches, them knowing how I play and me knowing how they operate and how they want things done—I think that was very important to me. I know that they’re honest and they’re real about everything, and they want guys to be on point and honest and real about everything that goes on.”

Robinson and Evero shared a sideline in Los Angeles for two seasons, when the latter was a safeties coach and secondary coach/passing game coordinator in 2020 and 2021. The two helped the Rams capture its second Lombardi Trophy in their 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

The big man was then asked why he joined the Panthers, who were the furthest team away from that mountaintop in 2023.

“Why not?” he replied. “It’s a great scheme, a great team, great city. I love the south, comin’ from Alabama. It feels like home. But coming to this scheme, I feel like it fits me perfectly.”

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire