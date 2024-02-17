Sharpshooting RJ Davis one of three Tar Heels to achieve this feat

If RJ Davis decided to leave the UNC men’s basketball program after last year, there’s no doubt North Carolina wouldn’t be nearly as talented this season.

Davis has blossomed from the Tar Heels’ leading scorer into one of the country’s top guards. He anchors the ACC and sits 11th in the nation at 21.4 points per game, while his scorching, 90.8 percent mark from the free throw line also puts him 11th overall.

Every game but one has seen Davis score in double-digits, with the lone exception North Carolina’s 77-52 win over UC-Riverside back in November. Davis has taken his scoring prowess a step further, reaching 20 points in 16 of the Tar Heels’ 25 games, with a pair of 30-point outings.

Davis also joins elite company, as he’s one of three Tar Heels to score 1,800 points, dish out 300 assists and drain 200 3-pointers in his career.

Marcus Paige and Joel Berry are two of UNC’s all-time great guards, with both nearly winning an NCAA Title.

Paige averaged 14.7 points across three years, but he was largely the only Tar Heel who could consistently shoot the 3-pointer. His most memorable shot was the final one of his collegiate career, tying the 2016 Title Game against Villanova, only for Kris Jenkins to play villian.

Joel Berry was the next great Tar Heel guard, helping lead North Carolina to the 2017 NCAA Title and capturing tournament MVP honors. Berry played professionally for three seasons, but turned to become an ACC Network analyst in October 2021.

Being up there in company with two UNC legends is pretty sweet, right? Maybe Davis will find his jersey in the rafters someday.

