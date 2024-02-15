UNC vs. Virginia Tech: Game preview, prediction and more

For the third consecutive week, UNC’s men’s basketball team enters its weekend matchup off a Tuesday loss.

The most recent disappointment came at Syracuse in an 86-79 loss, when the Orange couldn’t miss a shot and the Tar Heels struggled to get comfortable against zone defense. North Carolina went up briefly late in the second half, only for the Orange to strike back immediately.

One noticeable thing that UNC head coach Hubert Davis failed to do was play his bench a lot, the same issue that got him into trouble last season. No reserve played more than Seth Trimble, who logged 11 minutes, while each starter played at least 30 (Cormac Ryan played the whole 40).

Both teams were pretty even in statistics, though Syracuse generated 10 steals to North Carolina’s four.

The Tar Heels will try and right the ship against Virginia Tech, which beat Florida State on Tuesday for its first win in four games. Not only does UNC need to bounce back, but it will also be Hokies guard Tyler Nickel’s first game since transferring out of Chapel Hill.

Virginia Tech is led by its high-scoring guard duo of Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla, who combine for nearly 30 points per game. After center Lynn Kidd (13 points per game), no other Hokie averages double-digits.

If there’s one thing working in VT’s favor, it’s the fact at least nine players average 10 minutes.

What exactly does UNC need to do in order to nab just its third win in six games?

Key to victory for UNC

Feb 13, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Judah Mintz (3) shoots the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) defends during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of allowing Syracuse to shoot nearly 63 percent, UNC played pretty solid basketball.

Cormac Ryan scored 18 points, his highest output and first double-digit outing since January, while Harrison Ingram and Armando Bacot both notched double-doubles. North Carolina played well down low and moved the ball around.

11 turnovers was an issue, but that’s not what hurt UNC.

After going 10 games without allowing an opponent to score over 70 points, Tar Heel opponents have now reached the 80-point threshold in three of their past four contests.

Virginia Tech’s offense is not as explosive as Syracuse’s, but North Carolina HAS to close out better on shooters if it wants to rebound.

Something to watch

Feb 10, 2024; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jae’Lyn Withers (24) controls the basketball against Miami Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack (24) during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

I feel like this was said a lot last year, so I really hope it doesn’t start happening again this year – Hubert Davis needs to play his bench more.

Hubert knows what’s best for his team, but part of the reason North Carolina is where it is today, can be attributed to nearly everyone on the bench playing.

Only three reserves – Seth Trimble (11 minutes), Jalen Washington (10) and Jae’Lyn Withers (7) suited up last night. Withers was arguably the most productive of the trio, scoring four points and pulling down a rebound in just seven minutes.

UNC has one of the most talented Starting Fives in the country, but those players will get tired if they’re relied on for a full 40 minutes.

What you need to know

WHAT? UNC (19-6, 11-3 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech (14-10, 6-7)

WHEN? Saturday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. ET

WHERE? Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC

TV? ACC Network (Watch and stream the game live on WatchESPN)

RADIO? Sirius XM (Channel 84 or 390)

LINE? N/A

LAST MEETING? Virginia Tech won 80-72, on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Blacksburg, Va.

ALL-TIME SERIES? UNC leads, 36-10

PREDICTION? UNC 84, Virginia Tech 68

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire