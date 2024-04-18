Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to release signature shoe, head up basketball division in new deal with Converse

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has signed a multi-year contract extension with Converse, which includes a signature shoe release.

As first reported by Boardroom, the five-year contract extension will also make Gilgeous-Alexander the Creative Director of Converse Basketball.

Gilgeous-Alexander first signed with the brand back in the summer of 2020, after initially signing a deal with Nike as a rookie in 2018.

Thunder Playoff Schedule Released

The shoe deal will mark the eighth NBA signature shoe in the brand’s history, adding Gilgeous-Alexander to a star-studded list including Julius Erving, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Larry Johnson, Dennis Rodman, Dwyane Wade, and Elton Brand.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s signature shoe is expected to be released in 2025, along with an apparel collection and additional footwear styles.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.