Senior Cam'Ron Fletcher departs from FSU basketball to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Florida State basketball has lost another player to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The latest one is senior forward Cam'Ron Fletcher, as first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

For the second straight season, the 6-foot-7 wing player suffered a season-ending injury. Last year he played in only seven games before he went down on Dec. 2 at North Carolina. Before the injury, he averaged 5.7 points, five rebounds, and 1.1 steals a game.

In the 2022-23 season, the St. Louis native suffered a knee injury against Virginia on Dec. 2, 2002.

Fletcher enrolled at Florida State in 2021 after transferring from Kentucky. In his first year, he averaged 6.8 points a game.

With Fletcher's loss, FSU has 13 players who have left the program after finishing the 2023-24 season 17-16 (10-10). Recently, Jamir Watkins entered the 2024 NBA Draft. Nine Seminoles entered the portal and three more graduated, including their second-leading scorer Darin Green Jr.

