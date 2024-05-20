Selinsgrove Area student starts fly fishing club

May 20—SELINSGROVE — Jack Peters is starting a fly-fishing club at Selinsgrove Area High School, where he will begin his junior year in the fall.

The teen has been fly fishing with his father, John Peters, for years and wants to bring the joy of the sport to others his age. This week, the Selinsgrove school board unanimously approved his request to establish a formal club.

The idea, Peters said, is not just to get students out on the water, but to learn the art of fly-fishing and the importance of environmental conservation

"It's really connected me to nature," he said of fishing on his favorite waterway, Penns Creek.

Science teachers Nicole Sassaman and Jim Roush will serve as club advisors.

Peters plan "went beyond fishing," Sassaman said of the teens pitch, which also includes connecting club members with the community at large through work in area trout derbies and promoting conservation. "There's so much more to learn beyond the four walls of a classroom."

Club members, at no cost, will learn the basics of fly fishing and fly tying while working with experts in fishing and conservation.

As far as student participants, Peters said "anyone who likes to be outside, wants to learn about fly fishing or wants to be part of a group" is welcome to join.