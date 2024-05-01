See who Purdue basketball plays during the 2024-25 season's Big Ten schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE — A new Big Ten means new opponents for Purdue basketball.

The Boilermakers will see each of the conference's newest teams once next season in their quest for a three-peat.

The Big Ten released its 2024-25 men's basketball opponents on Wednesday. Dates and times are will be determined later.

UCLA and USC will visit Mackey Arena next season, while the Boilermakers play at Oregon and Washington.

Here's the full 20-game Big Ten schedule for Purdue:

Home and away: Indiana, Michigan Rutgers.

Home games: Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin.

Away games: Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Washington.

As of now, Purdue also has non-conference games at Marquette along with a neutral site game against Texas A&M. The Boilermakers also are involved in San Diego's Rady's Children Invitational with Arkansas, BYU and Notre Dame. Purdue was slated to play a neutral site game against Arizona in Las Vegas. That game is no longer scheduled due to scheduling issues with Arizona, Andy Katz reported.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Big Ten 2024-25 basketball schedule released. Here's who Purdue plays