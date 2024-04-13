SEE IT: Potential first look at the Mets' City Connect hats

It looks like we may have our first look at the Mets’ City Connect threads.

In an image reportedly leaked in Japan and posted on X Saturday morning, it appears New York's on-field cap which will officially be released later this month, was on display.

The primary color of the displayed cap is black with the Queensboro Bridge appearing on the front, which doesn’t come as a surprise based on the team’s teasers released over the past two weeks.

The Mets, of course, didn’t wear their usual Friday night black jerseys during last night’s series-opening win over the Royals at Citi Field which is another potential indicator that the city connect uniform will be black.

On the bottom brim of the cap, it has New York City written in script front and the 7 Train purple, which was also indicated as a potential feature in the team's teaser.

Take a look for yourself here...

The Mets' new threads will be worn for the first time on Friday, April 26 at Citi Field against the St. Louis Cardinals, per Paul Lukas of Uni Watch.

In addition to the Mets, the Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, and Toronto Blue Jays are getting City Connect uniforms this season.

Some teams that have unveiled City Connect uniforms have stayed true to their regular team colors. Others, like the Colorado Rockies (green City Connect uniforms) and Boston Red Sox (yellow and blue) have strayed far away from the norm.

Aside from the Yankees and Oakland Athletics -- who are in the middle of a move to Sacramento and then Las Vegas -- every MLB team has gotten or announced a City Connect uniform since the program began in 2021.