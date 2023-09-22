SEE IT: 49ers' Trent Williams avoids ejection for punching Giants' A'Shawn Robinson

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy took a knee on what should have been the final play of the first half Thursday night, but offsetting penalties extended the half with the visiting Giants down 17-6.

The penalties were offsetting personal foul calls on 49ers left tackle Trent Williams and Giants defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson after the two got into a scuffle, which led to one more kneel-down on the untimed down.

However, Shawn Hochuli's crew missed a clear right hook thrown by the left tackle.

Williams could have been ejected for the jab, which could have changed the complexion of the game as the All-Pro tackle is one of the best at his position.