In front of a sold out crowd of 8,075 at Blue Bell Park on Saturday, the No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team shut out No. 6 Vanderbilt for the second night in a row.

The attendance was the largest since the 2012 development of Olsen Field and sixth largest in program history. Head coach Jim Schlossnagle attributed the massive turnout to the firepower featured in his batting order.

"We know the depth of our lineup and when Braden and Jace do their thing and everybody else does theirs, you see what happened last night," Schlossnagle said postgame. "Everything talks about the first three guys but they get support from the next three guys and the three after that. You're talking about Appel, Burton and Schott, those guys have a lot of baseball under their belts. "To me, that's the secret sauce of the offense is having those three older guys behind those three superstars. Not that the older guys aren't good players, but you know what I mean."

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 'Secret sauce of the offense': Schlossnagle recaps No. 3 Texas A&M's series victory vs. No. 6 Vanderbilt