No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team shuts out No. 6 Vanderbilt, again, to win fourth SEC series

The Texas A&M baseball team is absolutely on fire.

The No. 3 Aggies (31-4, 10-4 SEC) shut out No. 6 Vanderbilt (26-9, 8-6), again, on Saturday night at Blue Bell Park, prevailing by a final score of 9-0. Texas A&M scored 5 runs in the first inning and 2 in the fourth and eighth, respectively.

The Aggies beat the Commodores 15-0 in seven innings on Friday evening. Therefore, Texas A&M has won 11 of its last 12 games and four SEC series in a row.

Senior catcher Jackson Appel stayed hot on Saturday with a game-high 2 runs batted in, four days after smashing 3 homers against UT San Antonio. Appel went 2-for-5 with 1 run scored.

Junior pitcher Tanner Jones (3-1) dominated Vanderbilt on the mound to earn the victory. The right-hander tossed 7.1 scoreless frames and allowed 6 hits and 1 walk with 5 strikeouts on 91 pitches.

Texas A&M will go for the sweep of Vanderbilt at 1 p.m. CST on Sunday at Olsen Field on the SEC Network.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team shuts out No. 6 Vanderbilt, again, to win fourth SEC series