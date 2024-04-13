No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team vanquishes No. 6 Vanderbilt in 7 frames to begin SEC series

In front of a season-best crowd of 7,351 on Friday night in College Station, the Texas A&M baseball team absolutely crushed Vanderbilt to begin a three-game SEC series at Blue Bell Park.

The No. 3 Aggies (30-4, 9-4 SEC) beat the No. 6 Commodores (26-8, 8-5) by a final score of 15-0, triggering the 10-run mercy rule after seven innings. Texas A&M scored 3 runs in each of the first two frames, 1 in the fourth, 6 in the fifth and 2 in the sixth.

Junior right fielder Braden Montgomery and sophomores, right-handed pitcher Ryan Prager and center fielder Jace LaViolette, led the Aggies to the dominant victory. Texas A&M has now won 10 of its last 11 games.

Prager (7-0) tossed a shortened complete game shutout. He pitched 5.0 innings and allowed 4 hits with 10 strikeouts on 93 pitches.

Montgomery and LaViolette recorded respective multi-home run performances. LaViolette went 2-for-3 with a game-high 6 runs batted in and 2 runs scored. Montgomery was 2-for-4 with 4 RBI and 2 runs.

Game 2 from Olsen Field is Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. CST.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team vanquishes No. 6 Vanderbilt in 7 frames to begin SEC series