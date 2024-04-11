'Brutal baseball': Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle recaps walk-off win vs. UTSA

"We got (Appel) in that spot because he puts the ball in play. We're thinking that Grahovac, LaViolette and Montgomery are going to be on base a lot," Schlossnagle explained. "It's not necessarily about his power but he did a good job of staying on top of the baseball. There was a weird wind, I couldn't tell if the flag was blowing across the field a little bit east. I thought Grahovac's ball had a chance and the balls hit to center and right field.

"We played about as brutal baseball that you can possibly play, that I ever remember an A&M team playing, either one I've coached or seen play, which was out of character for us. But I'm really proud of our team for staying in the fight.

"Zane got us some decent outs. Peery got us four outs. Cortez was obviously electric. If we just knew 8-of-10 times that we would get that for the rest of the season, we're an infinitely better team."