SEC releases its 2024 football schedule
The 2023 college football season isn’t complete. So, what better time for the SEC to release its 2024 schedule than Dec. 13?
The power conference, which adds Oklahoma and Texas, did that on Wednesday.
2024 SEC schedule pic.twitter.com/wpBmlK1xHW
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 14, 2023
Some games of note:
Aug. 31: LSU-USC in Las Vegas
Sept. 7: Texas at Michigan
Sept. 28: Georgia at Alabama
Oct. 12: Oklahoma vs. Texas
Oct. 19: Georgia at Texas
Nov. 23: Alabama at Oklahoma