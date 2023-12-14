SEC releases its 2024 football schedule

The 2023 college football season isn’t complete. So, what better time for the SEC to release its 2024 schedule than Dec. 13?

The power conference, which adds Oklahoma and Texas, did that on Wednesday.

2024 SEC schedule pic.twitter.com/wpBmlK1xHW — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 14, 2023

Some games of note:

Aug. 31: LSU-USC in Las Vegas

Sept. 7: Texas at Michigan

Sept. 14: Alabama at Wisconsin

Sept. 21: UCLA at LSU

Sept. 28: Georgia at Alabama

Oct. 12: Oklahoma vs. Texas

Oct. 19: Georgia at Texas

Nov. 23: Alabama at Oklahoma

