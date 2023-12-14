Advertisement
breaking news:

Draymond Green suspended indefinitely after hitting Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic

SEC releases its 2024 football schedule

Barry Werner

The 2023 college football season isn’t complete. So, what better time for the SEC to release its 2024 schedule than Dec. 13?

The power conference, which adds Oklahoma and Texas, did that on Wednesday.

Some games of note:

  • Aug. 31: LSU-USC in Las Vegas

  • Sept. 7: Texas at Michigan

  • Sept. 14: Alabama at Wisconsin

  • Sept. 21: UCLA at LSU

  • Sept. 28: Georgia at Alabama

  • Oct. 12: Oklahoma vs. Texas

  • Oct. 19: Georgia at Texas

  • Nov. 23: Alabama at Oklahoma

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire