SEC dominates the top five of the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The SEC continues to prove why it is college baseball’s toughest conference.

Week 10’s USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was released on Monday, and eight SEC programs occupy this week’s rankings. The heaviest representation can be seen in the top five, where four SEC teams reside.

Texas A&M remains the nation’s top team after taking two of three games from No. 18 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. No. 2 Arkansas also had an impressive weekend by winning their series at No. 21 South Carolina.

The weekend’s most impressive series win belongs to Tennessee, as the No. 3 Volunteers slowed down the No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats by winning two of three games in Lexington. Before last weekend’s series with Tennessee, Kentucky boasted a 14-1 SEC record through the first half of conference play.

Vanderbilt jumped four spots to No. 9 in this week’s rankings after taking two of three games over Florida while Georgia enjoyed a six-spot push after winning its home series over Ole Miss. South Carolina remains at No. 21 despite losing its series to Arkansas while Alabama falls to No. 18 after dropping a home series to Texas A&M.

Mississippi State is on the outside of this week’s poll. The Bulldogs received 45 votes in this week’s poll after it swept Auburn.

