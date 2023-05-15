Seattle Seahawks 2023 schedule: Downloadable wallpaper

The Seattle Seahawks 2023 schedule was released last week. This year’s slate includes four early kickoffs and absolutely brutal four-game stretch from November into December that may determine just how far this team goes.

Despite clearly being a team on the rise, Seattle will only be featured in three prime-time games this year. In Week 4, they will visit the Giants for a Monday Night Football matchup. On Thanksgiving, they host the 49ers and one week later they’ll visit the Cowboys for a regular TNF game.

Here’s a downloadable wallpaper so you can keep the team’s 2023 schedule with you at all times.

