As it searches for replacements on the defensive line, Texas also breaks in a new coach

Throughout the rest of this spring and summer, questions will continue to be asked about the interior of Texas' defensive line.

That'll happen when you lose players like T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II. Last season, Sweat was a unanimous All-American and won the Outland Trophy as college football's top interior lineman and also was named the Big 12's defensive player of the year. And Murphy was the Big 12's defensive lineman of the year. Both hope to hear their names called early in the NFL draft at the end of this month.

But it wasn't just the 6-foot-1, 308-pound Murphy and the 6-4, 362-pound Sweat who left massive holes on the Longhorns' line. That position group also lost its coach this offseason when Bo Davis left to coach the defensive linemen at LSU.

Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins applies pressure on Houston quarterback Donovan Smith during their Oct. 21 game at Houston. With the departure of T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II, Collins is being asked to take on a bigger role this coming season for the Longhorns.

To replace Davis, Texas hired Kenny Baker in January. Texas' practices this spring have allowed the Longhorns to get acquainted with their new assistant coach.

"I think they're responding really well to him," UT head coach Steve Sarkisian said Tuesday. "One thing Kenny provides is a ton of energy, a ton of juice."

Texas defensive linemen have a new coach

Baker has big shoes to fill. Under Davis, Sweat enjoyed a breakout season and Murphy developed into a potential first-round pick. Texas had two defensive linemen — Keondre Coburn and Moro Ojomo — selected in the 2023 draft. Before Davis arrived in 2021, Oscar Giles coached UT's defensive linemen, and Poona Ford, Charles Omenihu and Malcolm Roach all received multiple contracts in the NFL.

Baker, 37, worked with the Miami Dolphins during the 2023 season. He has stops at Western Kentucky (2020-22), UT-Chattanooga (2019) and Mercer (2014-18) on his résumé. He played collegiately at Gardner-Webb.

"He's a really good technician and not just (with) the interior defensive linemen, he's got a lot of pass rush to his repertoire," Sarkisian said. "I think it's his energy, what he brings and trying to develop every player in that room. It's easy just to coach the guys who've been here three and four years, right? We've got to coach them all. We're trying to develop all of our players. I think Kenny has really bought into that. I think all the guys in that room understand that and are working to get better."

Texas defensive lineman Vernon Broughton goes through drills during the Longhorns' spring practice on March 19 at the Denius practice fields. The Longhorns will hold a team scrimmage Saturday.

No Sweat or Murphy, but Texas' defensive front has promise

As for addressing the departures on the defensive line, Sarkisian noted last month that the cupboard was not left bare for Baker. Alfred Collins and Vernon Broughton are both fifth-year seniors and transfer Tiaoalii Savea has played in 29 games at Arizona and UCLA. Younger players like Jaray Bledsoe, Aaron Bryant and Alex January could factor into the rotation.

"We have probably a little bit more experience than maybe people will want to give us credit for," Sarkisian said. "I think we've got that really good mix of older veteran players who are ready for their time, similar to Sweat and similar to Murphy. When Moro and Coburn left, they stepped into that role. Now it's that next phase and it's that natural progression of guys moving through the program."

Nansen is working with his new players and his new head coach

Before he was hired, Baker had never worked with Sarkisian. That was not the case with the other offseason hire at Texas. Johnny Nansen, the Longhorns' new co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach, previously coached with Sarkisian at USC and Washington. Nansen coordinated Arizona's defense last year.

Last week, linebacker David Gbenda said that Nansen has provided a "great new burst of energy. There's always so much more you can learn, and coach Nansen has been stretching me on and off the field."

Texas will pay Baker a base salary of $550,000 during his first year. Nansen will make $900,000.

On Tuesday, the new coaches completed the seventh of their 15 spring practices. Sarkisian said at the halfway point of the spring, his team is really starting to "incorporate the game of football." That means third-down and red-zone drills. The Longhorns worked on two-minute situations at Tuesday's practice.

Texas will practice again on Thursday before scrimmaging on Saturday. The Orange-White spring game is April 20.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas assistant football coach Kenny Baker works through first spring