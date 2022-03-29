Sean McVay had a hilarious reaction to Tom Brady coming out of retirement

The Los Angeles Rams looked like they were going to be the last team to beat Tom Brady after they took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round of the playoffs in January. But less than two months into his “retirement,” Brady announced his return to the Bucs for the 2022 season.

The Rams were probably happy to see Brady retire, knowing the Buccaneers are on their schedule, and Sean McVay certainly seems ready for the future Hall of Famer to actually retire.

At the league’s annual meeting in Florida on Tuesday, McVay shared his reaction to the news of Brady coming back for the 2022 season – and it’s probably the thought most coaches had.

Sean McVay on watching Tom Brady retire and unretire this offseason: “I was saying, ‘Sh*t, man. Can we get this guy the hell out of this league?’” 😂 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) March 29, 2022

As good as Brady is, the Rams have had success against him since he joined the Bucs. They’re 3-0 against Brady since 2020 when he signed with the Buccaneers, giving up four touchdown passes and picking him off three times.

He obviously got the better of the Rams in the Super Bowl twice while with the Patriots, but they’ve had his number in the last two years.

