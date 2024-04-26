Seahawks select Texas DT Byron Murphy in the first round of 2024 NFL draft

Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy is the first Longhorn off the board in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Seattle Seahawks selected Murphy with the No. 16 pick in the first round. Murphy was widely viewed as the top interior defensive lineman in this draft class and will make an immediate impact in Seattle.

Throughout his three-year collegiate career in Austin, Murphy played in 39 games with 16 starts. He busted onto the scene as a junior in 2023, taking home second-team All-American honors by the Associated Press and named the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year. Murphy recorded 29 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and seven quarterback hurries last season.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein recently compared Murphy to Ed Oliver.

16. Seahawks – Byron Murphy II Follow along with analysis on EVERY pick with our draft tracker: ▶️https://t.co/Ezx98JSgZT pic.twitter.com/WyexyLQI9k — PFF (@PFF) April 26, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire