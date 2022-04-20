Seahawks hosted free agent DE Mario Addison for a visit

Free agent visits today: Panthers: DE Rasheem Green Seahawks: DE Mario Addison, DB Damontae Kazee — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) April 20, 2022

According to a report by Doug Kyed, the Seahawks hosted former Panthers and Bills defensive end Mario Addison for a visit today.

Addison played his college ball at Troy, then he went undrafted. After bouncing around on practice squads for a couple years, he eventually landed in Carolina, where he was signed late in the 2012 regular season. It took Addison a few more years to work his way into their rotation, but once he got steady playing time he proved to be a highly-underrated and consistent speed rusher. He posted at least six sacks six seasons in a row for the Panthers, peaking with 11 in 2017.

Addison (34) spent the last two seasons with the Bills, who are contractually obligated to sign all former Carolina defensive linemen at some point. In his 33 games with Buffalo, he totaled 12 more sacks and 15 QB hits.

The Seahawks have signed former Chargers outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, but they are short-handed on the edge after having released Benson Mayowa, Kerry Hyder Jr. and Carlos Dunlap. Rasheem Green also remains a free agent.

