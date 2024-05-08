Seahawks 2024 undrafted free agent class ranked among top 5 in the NFL

One thing the Seahawks consistently did well during the Pete Carroll and John Schneider years was signing quality undrafted free agents. From Doug Baldwin and Jermaine Kearse to Poona Ford, the team has gotten much better than average returns on their UDFA classes over the years. It seems this is one area that will continue being a strength in the post-Carroll era.

Last year Thor Nystrom at Fantasy Pros ranked Seattle’s undrafted free agent class as the best in the league, headlined by wide receiver Jake Bobo. This year’s crop is not ranked quite as high as 2023, but still managed a top-five finish. Nystrom has the team’s 2024 UDFA group ranked No. 4 in the NFL behind the Chiefs, Jets and Vikings.

“The UDFA emphasis carried over to Mike Macdonald’s first process as HC with another top-5 UDFA showing. The Seahawks signed 13 players on my pre-draft 500 board, including four I had draftable grades on – EDGE Nelson Ceaser, OT Garret Greenfield, TE Jack Westover, and RB George Holani.”

At a minimum we are expecting Nelson Ceasar, Jack Westover and George Holani to make the initial 53-man roster. In our latest projection we also have Dee Williams just making the cut as a return specialist.

