Scottish gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd

Rangers manager Philippe Clement insists he has no doubts over John Lundstram's commitment and reiterated his desire to see the midfielder sign a new deal this summer. (The Herald)

Meanwhile, Clement is adamant under-pressure Rangers will focus fully on playing to their own strengths in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final with Hearts. (The Scotsman)

Bottle-crashing accusations aimed at Clement and his players should hurt them, says ex-Ibrox striker Kenny Miller. (Daily Record)

Cameron Carter-Vickers has admitted he thought he had given away an extra-time penalty when the Celtic defender caught Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett in the box in Saturday's epic last-four encounter. (Scottish Sun)

Manager Jim Goodwin says Dundee United, who effectively sealed top-flight promotion on Saturday, must recruit well in the summer to avoid scrapping at the wrong end of the table next term. (The Courier)