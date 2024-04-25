Scottish Cup final to be same time as FA Cup final

The Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Rangers on 25 May will kick off at 15:00 BST, the Scottish FA has confirmed.

The fifth Old Firm meeting of the season will therefore clash directly with the Manchester City v Manchester United FA Cup final, with the BBC providing live TV coverage of both matches.

Last season, the Scottish Cup final moved to a 17:30 start to avoid such an overlap.

Celtic are the cup holders, beating Inverness Caley Thistle in 2023 for a record-extending 41st success in the competition, while Rangers won this season's League Cup.

The Glasgow rivals have not met in the Scottish Cup final since 2002.

The FA Cup final is an all-Manchester affair for the second year running, with City 2-1 winners last time.