Scottie Scheffler and wife Meredith welcome first baby before 2024 PGA Championship

Does "dad strength" equate to success on the golf course? Texas alumnus Scottie Scheffler likely hopes so.

Scheffler and his wife Meredith welcomed their first baby to the world last week. The official birth date hasn't been announced, but he posted about the birth of their child in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The top golf player in the world won the 2024 Masters and RBC Heritage in April before heading back home to Dallas to prepare for the birth. He skipped the Byron Nelson Tournament in Dallas and withdrew from the Wells Fargo Championship last week to be with his family. However, he was seen at Valhalla Golf Club on Monday just as PGA Championship week was getting underway.

Scottie Scheffler is surrounded by cameras as he makes his way to the trophy riser after winning a second straight The Players Championship tournament in March. This year's Masters champion will shoot for the PGA Championship this week.

Before the Masters, Scheffler said that he would withdraw from the tournament if his wife went into labor early. Regardless, he was able to win his second major and is aiming for his third in Louisville, Kentucky. He's consistently been one of the best golfers in the world since his breakout in 2022.

Scheffler attended UT from 2014-2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in finance. Jordan Spieth is another former Longhorns who will be competing in the championship, though he has had a rocky first half of the 2024 season.

