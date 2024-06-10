Dan Hurley turns down six-year, $70 million Lakers deal to stay at UConn

Hurley, coming off back-to-back NCAA championships, turned down a major payday to stay with the Huskies

After speculation about a move to the NBA, Dan Hurley is staying at UConn.

Hurley, who is coming off back-to-back NCAA championships with UConn, is turning down a major payday from the Los Angeles Lakers to stay with the Huskies, per multiple reports.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Hurley turned down a six-year, $70 million offer in favor of chasing a third straight NCAA title with UConn. The deal would have made Hurley one of the top six highest-paid coaches in the NBA if he had accepted, per Wojnarowski.

BREAKING: Connecticut's Dan Hurley has turned down the Los Angeles Lakers' six-year, $70 million offer and will return to chase a third straight national title, sources tell ESPN. LA would've made him one of NBA's six highest paid coaches.

UConn Men's Basketball posted a statement on behalf of Hurley Monday, confirming that he intended to stay to pursue more championships with the team.

"I am humbled by this entire experience. At the end of the day, I am extremely proud of the championship culture we have built at Connecticut," Hurley said. "Our focus right now is getting better this summer and connecting as a team as we continue to pursue championships."

A statement from UConn Men's Basketball Head Coach Dan Hurley:

The decision comes after reports last week that the Lakers were interested in pursuing Hurley for the job, with ESPN reporting that the Lakers were preparing a massive contract that would keep Hurley in Los Angeles long-term. The Lakers fired Darvin Ham in May after just two seasons with the team and sought Hurley as a replacement in the hopes of a deep playoff run next season.

Hurley reportedly traveled to L.A. on Thursday and met with the Lakers on Friday to discuss a potential deal before returning to the East Coast on Saturday.

In weighing both sides, Hurley told ESPN that the Lakers made a "compelling case" and presented a "compelling vision," but that he is also proud of what he's built with the Huskies.

Per Wojnarowski, the Lakers now aim to interview other candidates with the hopes of hiring a new coach before the NBA Draft on June 26.

After stints at Wagner and Rhode Island, Hurley has thrived at UConn, especially in the past couple of years. Under Hurley’s purview, the Huskies rolled to an unexpected championship run in 2023 before dominating the 2023-2024 season. This past year, Hurley led the Huskies to a Big East regular season title and Big East tournament title before easing through the NCAA tournament — a progression that led him earning 2024 Naismith Coach of the Year.

Hurley has posted a 141-58 record in six seasons with UConn and is 292-163 overall as a head coach.