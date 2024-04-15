Scottie Scheffler shares his excitement to become a father after second Masters win

Jon Rahm, of Spain, puts the green jacket on winner Scottie Scheffler after the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. | Matt Slocum

Scottie Scheffler will celebrate his Masters win with a trip home to his pregnant wife.

Just before receiving his second green jacket and after winning this weekend’s tournament by four strokes, he told CBS about his excitement to get home to her and welcome their first child.

“I’m coming home. I’m coming as quick as I can. I love you, and I’m coming home,” Scheffler said when asked what message he’d like to share with his wife.

He added that it’s hard to describe how excited he is to become a father.

“I can’t put into words what it means to win this tournament. I really can’t put into words what it means to be a father for the first time,” Scheffler said.

Scottie Scheffler hugs his wife Meredith Scudder after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. | David J. Phillip

Scottie Scheffler’s family

Meredith Scheffler did not travel with her husband to the Masters because her due date is less than three weeks away.

The world No. 1 golfer told reporters earlier this week that he would withdraw from the tournament if she went into labor — even if he was in the lead.

Scheffler did indeed finish with a lead on Friday and Saturday before sealing the deal Sunday.

As he celebrated his win, he acknowledged that it had been hard to be away from Meredith.

“It’s been a long week without her,” Scheffler said.

Scheffler was joined this week by his parents and two sisters, who greeted him at the end of the tournament with hugs.