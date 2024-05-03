Scottie Scheffler is lone eligible player not committed to 2024 Wells Fargo Championship

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has won four of his last five tournaments, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Players Championship – where he became the first player to ever go back-to-back at TPC Sawgrass – and the Masters.

The PGA Tour heads to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 9-12, for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. It’s the sixth signature event of the season, but Scheffler was the only eligible player not to commit to the field by 5 p.m. ET on Friday.

Scheffler’s wife, Meredith, is expecting the couple’s first child any day now.

It’s also unclear whether or not Scheffler will play in the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, slated for May 16-19.

Wyndham Clark will be the defending champion at Quail Hollow.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek