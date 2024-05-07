Schedule: Colorado Avalanche face Dallas Stars for Round 2

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche beat the Winnipeg Jets in five games, ending the first round of the playoffs last week. Now, the Avs are moving on to face the Dallas Stars in the second round on Tuesday night.

The Avs finished the Jets’ season on April 30, following the lead of the Denver Nuggets who won their series on April 29. While the Nuggets are already in Round 2 – and will hopefully pull out a win soon – the Avs are gearing up for the first game of Round 2.

The value of Valeri Nichushkin on display for Avs since his return from player assistance program

Schedule

The Avs only host three potential home games, with only two guaranteed at Ball Arena.

Game 1: Tuesday, May 7 at American Airlines Center

Game 2: Thursday, May 9 at American Airlines Center

Game 3: Saturday, May 11 at Ball Arena

Game 4: Monday, May 13 at Ball Arena

Game 5: Wednesday, May 15 at American Airlines Center

Game 6: Friday, May 17 at Ball Arena

Game 7: Sunday, May 19 at American Airlines Center

If you’re looking to catch a game in Denver, tickets are still available.

Tickets

Round 2 should be a close series, as the Avs are in third place in the Central Division and the Stars took the top spot. However, the final scores of the Central Divison don’t decide the series as the Jets placed second in the division, just above the Avs.

Here are the lowest seat prices at Ball Arena.

Game 3: $145 and up

Game 4: $139 and up

Game 6: $179 and up

Tune in for the Avs away game on Tuesday night and gear up for the home game this weekend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.