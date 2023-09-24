Sauce Gardner accuses Mac Jones of cheap shot after QB sneak originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Another NFL player isn't happy with New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' actions on the field.

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner accused Jones of hitting him below the belt after a QB sneak play in Sunday's Week 3 game at MetLife Stadium.

#Jets CB Sauce Gardner says that Mac Jones hit him “in my private parts” after the QB sneak.



“I definitely wasn’t expecting that.”



That’s a new one pic.twitter.com/PV8zUjEVqz — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 24, 2023

"I definitely wasn't expecting that," Gardner told reporters after his team's 15-10 loss to the Patriots.

Sauce Gardner says he had to ice up after Mac Jones' hit:



"He's trying to stop me from having kids in the future" 😭 pic.twitter.com/B1WvKk1UVI — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 24, 2023

Jones was asked about Gardner's comments, and he denied doing anything wrong on the play.

"Um, no," Jones said when asked if he gave Gardner a low blow, as seen in the video player above. "Just trying to get the first down. ... Definitely a physical play. A lot of guys are in there. It's kind of like the famous quarterback sneak that everybody does, and all the guys from both teams are in there, so it can get pretty physical."

This isn't the first time Jones has been involved in a potentially dirty play.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns was unhappy with Jones after the Patriots QB twisted his ankle during a Week 9 game in 2021. Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker accused Jones of intentionally kicking him in a Week 7 game at Gillette Stadium last season.

Jones is a passionate player, and that's unlikely going to change. He does need to keep his cool, though.