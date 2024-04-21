Saturday's prep highlights: Myers keeps hitting homers to lead BHRA softball

Apr. 21—In baseball

Led by a three-hit performance from and a three-RBI day from , the Knights (12-5) outlasted the Buffaloes (2-10), scoring three runs in the seventh inning to secure the win. hit a three-run home run and scored a trio of runs for G-RF.

provided one of the only bright spots in the Bearcats' (8-6) lineup, tallying three hits, two runs scored and an RBI.

The Rockets' (15-5) second game of the day didn't go as well as the first. pitched four innings while doing his best to limit Coal City's bats, but it wasn't enough.

The Comets (8-13) took a pair of tough losses in their doubleheader. notched two hits, and had two RBI in game one while pitched three innings of one-run ball in relief. Game two saw Harrison lead the way again with two hits and two RBI.

The Spartans (21-2) swept their Illini Prairie Conference opponent, starting with a four-inning, 10-strikeout no-hitter from , who also had three hits and three RBI at the plate. joined in leading the offense in game one with three hits and four RBI. Game two saw more of a balanced approach. and each threw three innings and gave up just one run. Landrus, Waller and each connected for two hits and three RBI.

The first game of the day for the Rockets (15-4) by hitting the ball all over the park. led the charge with three hits, two RBI and two runs scored while getting the win on the mound. went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBI, and added two hits with a double and two RBI.

In softball

The Blue Devils (14-7) bested the Fisher Round Robin host Bunnies (4-11), blasting two home runs, coming from and , who combined for seven RBI. added three hits, and had two hits and two RBI. hit a home run and drove in Fisher's only runs, and added two hits.

The Blue Devils (15-7) had a home run derby in their second game of the Fisher Round Robin and recorded a season-high 20 hits. led the way, going 5-for-5 with three bombs, a double and seven RBI. belted a pair of homers with three RBI. and also left the yard, combining for four RBI.

The Maroons (8-8-1) scored four runs in the first inning, six in the second and 10 in the third to bury the Lions. pitched a four-inning one-hitter with four strikeouts while notching two hits and three runs scored at the plate. led the offense with three hits and three RBI. and each tallied two doubles and two RBI.

The Panthers (18-3) got a solid pitching performance out of , who went six innings with five strikeouts and only allowed four hits. and paced the offense with two hits apiece.

It was 's day, smashing a three-run home run as part of her three-hit day and tallying six RBI to lead the Spartans (17-6) over the Knights (11-10). added three hits of her own with two runs scored and two RBI. pitched a five-inning complete game with three strikeouts and only allowed four hits.

In girls' soccer

After trailing 2-0 at the half, the Conquering Riders (4-5-1) came back to tie it in the second half thanks to goals from and . Goalie recorded eight saves.

It was a tale of two halves, as the Bulldogs (6-3-3) went into halftime with a 2-0 lead, and The Maroons (7-3-1) scored two in the second half on goals from and to tie the game. and nettled goals for M-S, and recorded an assist.

The Tigers (5-9) came up just short, with scoring the lone goal on a penalty kick and recording seven saves in net.

In girls' track and field

Host Champaign Central stood atop the podium for the majority of its own nine-team meet, compiling a first-place total of 173 team points. Close behind was Centennial in second with 143, followed by Mahomet-Seymour in third with 99, Rantoul in seventh with 37 and Urbana in eighth with 29. The Maroons got wins from in the 100-meter dash (12.73 seconds) and 200 (25.72); in the 3,200 (12 minutes, 12.94 seconds); in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches); in the pole vault (10-6 1/2); in the triple jump (35-0 3/4); the relay team of Roundtree, , and in both the 400-meter relay (49.56) and 800 relay (1:46.71); and the 3,200 relay of Garrison, , and (10:25.60). The Chargers saw wins from in the 400 (1:02.32); in the 800 (2:24.80); in the mile (5:29.18); in the long jump (16-8); and the 1,600 relay of , , Sweikar and Hunt (4:09.23). won the 300 hurdles for the Bulldogs (47.20), and won the shot put for the Eagles (31-3 1/4).