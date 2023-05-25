Sam Darnold's veteran presence now, as prospect praised by Kyle Shanahan

Shanahan impressed by Darnold’s veteran presence over years originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

From a top NFL Draft prospect to being tossed into the mix as a wild card in the 49ers’ quarterback extravaganza, Sam Darnold’s first five seasons in the league haven’t gone as planned.

While plenty has changed over the years for the former No. 3 overall pick, Darnold’s new coach, Kyle Shanahan, believes the veteran quarterback's leadership qualities have remained the same.

“I met Sam just when he came out of college just interviewing him in [Indiana]. Even then he seemed like he had a veteran presence,” Shanahan said after San Francisco’s second day of organized team activities on Tuesday. “Just the way he carries himself whether he's in a football building or whoever his peers are off the field.

“And he seems almost like the same guy I met five years ago, so he is a little bit more of a veteran being in a couple places, but Sam's come in here, to me, being the same guy he's always been."

During his time at USC, Darnold was an early favorite to become a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He was selected third overall by the New York Jets and signed a four-year, $30.25 million contract in hopes of blossoming into a franchise QB. But in April 2021, Darnold was traded to the Carolina Panthers where he spent two seasons, the second in a continued competition with Baker Mayfield.

From the Jets to the Panthers and now to the 49ers, Darnold continues to be up for the challenge and is willing to do what needs to be done to help his team win.

“That's why he's had such a good reputation and he's coming here acting like he's learning everything from scratch, which he is, and trying to act like a rookie in that way because it is all new to him,” Shanahan added. “He doesn't want to make any assumptions and he's been awesome in phase one and phase two, trying to do techniques he's not used to and things like that.

“And it's been cool that he put the work in those two phases that he's been able to use some of it here in these last two practices.”

The 25-year-old now comes to a new city with a new team hoping for a fresh start.

Darnold signed a one-year, $5.7 million contract with San Francisco as a free agent in March. He joins a quarterback room that already consists of Brock Purdy and Trey Lance.

On Tuesday, Darnold explained why he believes he is a better quarterback now than he was five years ago coming out of USC.

“I think just learning from certain experiences, good and bad, indifferent," he said. "It's just the more ball you get to experience, as a quarterback especially, can only help you. For me, it's continuing to experience football and I feel like last year, taking a step in the right direction in terms of protecting the football a little bit better.

"I just want to continue to make strides in that direction, staying patient in pocket, all those things. I feel like every year you continue to strive to get better. And for me, it's just doing all the little things, but first and foremost it's learning the offense, learning the scheme, and continuing to study that way.”

