Embiid looks sharp vs. OKC, Curry struggling with physicality & Luka's MVP case | Good Word with Goodwill

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill goes through the biggest NBA stories from last night and explains why he’s concerned about Steph Curry, looking at Luka Doncic as a possible MVP winner, and why he finds the Cavaliers so interesting.

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill goes through the biggest NBA stories from last night, starting with the return of Joel Embiid to the 76ers, who looked good in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Also happening last night, we saw Nikola Jokic play one of his best games of the season against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Vince draws a line from the best center in the game to the future of the center position, with Wemby nearly putting up a quadruple-double.

The Bucks went to Washington DC and lost to the Wizards, which no playoff team should do, and Producer John has an issue with Doc Rivers pointing the blame at everyone but himself.

The Warriors beat the Mavericks, thanks to a fantastic performance from Draymond Green, but Vinnie is concerned about Steph Curry’s poor March numbers and how the more physical game might hurt him more than others. However, even in a loss, we’re starting to keep an eye on Luka Doncic as a potential last-minute candidate to win the NBA MVP Award.

Before finishing with the NBA viewing guide for the week, Vince talked with Donovan Mitchell recently and is intrigued by his situation (likely free agent after next season) and where the Cleveland Cavaliers are right now. They seem better suited to handle the playoffs this year, but will the results be the same as they were last season?

