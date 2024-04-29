'Saliba and Gabriel are as good as it gets'

Queens Park Rangers captain Asmir Begovic says Arsenal's defensive consistency has been the key to them challenging Manchester City so closely for the Premier League title.

"They have the look of a team that can win the league," said Begovic on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They have competed at the top part of the table for so long because they are so well drilled.

"Their consistency in the back four helps a lot. The central pairing of Saliba and Gabriel is as good as it gets. They feed off each other and there is nothing better than when you are comfortable with who you are playing with.

"Their impressive defensive display is showing in results."

