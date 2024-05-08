Saints waive Kellen Mond, Tommy Kraemer

Quarterback Kellen Mond's time with the Saints has come to an end.

The NFL's daily transaction report brings word that the Saints have waived Mond and offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer. They did not add anyone to the roster, but likely will in the coming days as they will be holding their rookie minicamp this weekend.

Mond signed with the Saints in mid-April, but it was easy to see his departure coming after the team drafted Spencer Rattler in the fifth round. That move gave them five quarterbacks and the Saints will now roll with Rattler, Jake Haener, and Nathan Peterman behind Derek Carr.

Kraemer appeared in four games for New Orleans last year and he played nine games with the Lions in 2021.