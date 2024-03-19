Saint Andrew’s multi-sport star Dylan Faison becomes first commit to Notre Dame 2026 recruiting class

Dylan Faison’s arrival at Notre Dame is far, far away, but the excitement surrounding the Saint Andrew’s multi-sport star is starting early.

After receiving his first Division One offer from his “dream school” on Monday, Faison didn’t take long to announce he was “100 percent committed” to the Fighting Irish for both lacrosse and football.

Faison is an unrated by recruiting services like 247Sports for his talents at wide receiver. However, in lacrosse, the 6-foot-1 attack and midfielder is ranked first in the nation for the class of 2026, per Lacrosse Magazine.

St. Andrew's newcomer Dylan Faison, a sophomore transplant from Pine Crest, is locked in as the Scots down Benjamin, 16-10, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

Faison to join brother at Notre Dame

Once Faison put the blast out to followers on X and Instagram, Notre Dame sports fans were just as quick to give Faison a warm welcome.

The same one they gave his brother, Jordan, who surprised the Irish when he opted to play football in addition to his main sport of lacrosse after committing in November of 2022.

Faison’s brother, navigating his sophomore season at Notre Dame, attended the Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale, which Dylan also attended prior to transferring to Saint Andrew’s for his junior year.

Faison averaged 26.7 yards per catch on 18 receptions for 480 yards to help St. Andrew’s go on a 9-2 run for a district championship and 2M playoff appearance.

Saint Andrews John Boueri, center, celebrates with Dylan Faison in against West Boca Raton in West Boca Raton, Florida on September 8, 2023.

For coach Tony Seaman’s back-to-back-to-back state champion lacrosse team this spring, Faison is leading the roster with 55 goals through 13 games.

The youngster spoke with the Post about his decision to switch to the Scots and college recruitment ahead of his Notre Dame decision:

”I’m definitely pursuing football and lacrosse. They’re both my first love. That’s what I tell everybody.”

After a Feb. 27 victory over Benjamin lacrosse — in which he scored six goals — when Faison was asked if he had any college interests, he said “not necessarily.”

“All I know is I want to play both in college,” he said.

