Rutgers football lands transfer offensive lineman Shedrick Rhodes Jr. from Ohio

Rutgers football on Tuesday landed Ohio transfer offensive lineman Shedrick Rhodes Jr., the program announced on social media.

Rhodes has already signed with the Scarlet Knights.

The addition of Rhodes gives Rutgers some good competition for the starting right tackle spot, which returning linemen Reggie Sutton and Tyler Needham could also be in the mix for.

Piscataway, NJ -- April 27, 2024 -- Greg Schiano during Rutgers annual spring football game at SHI Stadium.

Needham started the first two games there last season before suffering a season-ending injury, while Sutton started seven games after recovering from the serious knee injury he suffered early in the 2021 season.

The 6-foot-6, 322-pound Rhodes started all 13 games at Ohio last season.

Rutgers needed to bolster its depth along the offensive line, especially at right tackle, so Rhodes is a solid addition.

A Georgia native, Rhodes has one year of eligibility remaining.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football lands Shedrick Rhodes Jr. from transfer portal