Rutgers football lands commitment from Florida defensive lineman with strong offer list

Rutgers football has landed its newest member of its 2025 recruiting class.

Jyon Simon, a defensive lineman from Raines High School in Jacksonville, Florida, announced his decision to commit to Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights Thursday night.

Rutgers extended its offer in August.

The 6-foot-2, 260-pound Simon is the fifth member of the class and second Florida commitment, joining quarterback Sean Ashenfelder from Creekside High School in St. Augustine.

Simon, who had 77 tackles and nine sacks his junior season, is rated a three-star recruit and the No. 109 overall prospect in Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano lifts the trophy with Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (left) to celebrate the win against the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

He had a strong list of offers that included Texas, Southern California, Auburn, Colorado and Tennessee, among others.

Schiano and defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak made a visit to see Simon in early February.

Simon's commitment is the second pledge Rutgers has received in as many days.

The Scarlet Knights on Wednesday received a commitment from running back Antwan Raymond, a Montreal native who played at Clearwater Academy International in Florida this past season. Raymond, though, reclassified into the 2024 recruiting class and will officially enroll this summer.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football recruiting: Florida DL Jyon Simon joins 2025 class