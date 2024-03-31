Rutgers football beats out Penn State, Syracuse and others to land in-state 2025 recruit

Rutgers football has added another in-state product to its 2025 recruiting class.

Renick Dorilas, a cornerback who spent his first three seasons at Union High School before transferring to Don Bosco Prep, announced on Sunday that he had pledged to Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights.

Dorilas, who has taken multiple visits to Rutgers, is a three-star recruit and the No. 19 overall prospect in New Jersey, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The 5-foot-11, 150-pound Dorilas had a strong list of offers, but in January narrowed down his top choices to Rutgers, Penn State, Syracuse, West Virginia and Tennessee.

Dorilas, the fourth member of Rutgers' 2025 recruiting class, ultimately chose to stay close to home.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football recruiting: Renick Dorilas commits to 2025 class