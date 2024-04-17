Rutgers football beats out Miami, South Carolina and others to land RB Antwan Raymond

Greg Schiano often talks about Rutgers football being a program for players that don’t just like football, but love it. He doesn’t hide the fact that it’s a demanding program.

That’s why Antwan Raymond believes it’s a perfect fit for him.

“They’re all about hard work and they’re all about discipline,” Raymond said. “I don’t think anybody can just go to Rutgers. I think it’s for certain types of people – people who pay attention to details, people who are disciplined, people who are very hard working.”

Raymond, a running back who grew up in Montreal, made that official Wednesday when he announced his commitment to Schiano and the Scarlet Knights.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Raymond picked Rutgers from a top six that also included Miami, South Carolina, Mississippi State, West Virginia and South Florida. He also had offers from Iowa, Texas A&M, Maryland, Auburn, Syracuse and Cincinnati, among others.

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano and players run on to the field before the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Raymond, originally in the Class of 2025, won’t have long to wait to get on campus either – he’s reclassifying into the Class of 2024 and will enroll at Rutgers this summer.

Antwan Raymond ready to join Rutgers football

After playing three years of high school football in Canada, Raymond spent last season at Clearwater Academy International in Florida – a school current Rutgers defensive end and fellow Canadian Wesley Bailey also attended – but the football program there has shut down, helping to spur Raymond’s decision to reclassify.

“I had various conversations with my family, my mother, my coaches, and we do think, and I think, that I’m ready for college physically and mentally,” said Raymond, who was on campus recently for one of Rutgers' spring practices. “I think I’m ready to play at the next level.”

Raymond will join a running back room that includes returning Big Ten rushing leader Kyle Monangai, Sam Brown, Ja’shon Benjamin and true freshmen Edd Guerrier and Gabe Winowich, who are both participating in spring practices as early enrollees.

Antwan Raymond is a 'dangerous,' 'versatile' running back

What will Raymond bring to the room?

“I think I’m a very dominant player, I’m very dangerous with the ball in my hands,” Raymond said. “I think I’m very aggressive, fast and shifty. I think I’m also very versatile as well. I can do everything, I’m an every-down back. I pride myself on that. I think what you’re going to get out of me is someone who’s loyal, someone that’s always going to keep it real, not just a good football player but a good guy, a good man. And I’ll be working very hard to have that starting job.”

Raymond said he’s appreciated the chance to get to know Schiano and running backs coach Damiere Shaw.

“I think what Coach Schiano is doing there I think is very good and I love the running backs coach, Coach Shaw,” Raymond said. “He’s been doing a great job of staying in touch with me and my family and he’s just been a blessing to get to know throughout this process.”

Raymond had plenty of options. Multiple big-time programs wanted him.

But he ultimately found the ideal fit with Rutgers.

"I'm very relieved," Raymond said. "I had the blessing to be recruited by a bunch of great people, great programs. But now the whole recruiting thing for me is shut down. It's time to go to work and just focus on football and school."

