Rutgers football held its 1st scrimmage of the spring. Here's what Greg Schiano had to say

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers football on Saturday held its first scrimmage of the spring, the first opportunity for coach Greg Schiano and his staff to gauge the Scarlet Knights’ progress in a game-like scenario.

Here are Schiano’s thoughts on what he saw:

Quarterback play

The quarterback battle between incumbent starter Gavin Wimsatt and Minnesota transfer Athan Kaliakmanis will continue to garner plenty of attention, but Schiano felt all of the quarterbacks, including backups Ajani Sheppard and AJ Surace, did some good things on Saturday.

“I thought overall it was pretty clean,” Schiano said. “A couple missed throws that could’ve been interceptions that were dropped. Defensively I thought we had a few opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of. But overall it was positive and we got all four of them good work, which was good.”

Offense showing progress

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts with an official during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Most encouraging?

Schiano says he believes the offense has taken strides overall in the second year of coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s system.

That’s good news for an offense that ranked 94th in the country last season with 23.2 points per game.

“Certainly the second go-round, anything you do something for a second cycle you’re going to improve,” Schiano said. “Plus it’s a second cycle with (Pat Flaherty) and the O-line, so when you look at those two things – second cycle with (Dave) Brock and (John Perry) with the wideouts, Coach (Damiere) Shaw now, second cycle with the running backs. I’m excited that we can be better on offense. And we need to be. We weren’t good enough. We have to be better. But better’s a relative term. We need to be substantially better.”

Schiano also said he has a pretty good idea of who the starting five offensive linemen will be, "but there's still competition every day."

Depth on defense

Rutgers has to replace Max Melton at cornerback, but returns Robert Longerbeam and Eric Rogers. Al-Shadee Salaam, who moved to cornerback from running back late last season, has made a strong impression so far.

“I think Salaam has really god natural ability at the position,” Schiano said. “I think he’s going to play. He’s athletic, he’s fast, a competitor.”

The Scarlet Knights have depth, and they need it since they like to rotate players through to keep them fresh for the duration of games – and the season as a whole.

That goes for the entire defensive side of the ball.

“If you have depth on defense, you’ve got to play it all,” Schiano said. “You want guys that are fresh, that are running around.”

Young players impress in the scrimmage

Spring practices are always a good time for younger players to make an impression as they look to earn playing time as freshmen, and a handful of early enrollees had strong showings in the scrimmage.

Wide receivers Benjamin Black and KJ Duff made nice plays, while safety Kaj Sanders, running back Edd Guerrier and cornerback Kevin Levy also stood out.

Injury notes

Running back Kyle Monangai and cornerback Robert Longerbeam will sit out the remainder of spring practices with minor injuries.

Both players are expected to be ready to go for the start of summer workouts.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: Greg Schiano's thoughts on 1st spring scrimmage