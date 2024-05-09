Rugby scraps scrums from free-kicks and unveils 20-minute red card trials

No scrum option from free kicks is one of several law changes from World Rugby - Getty Images/Sebastien Bozon

Teams will no longer be allowed to choose a scrum from a free-kick under new laws to be rolled out across the game next season, with 20-minute red cards and shot-clocks for scrums and line-outs also to be trialled.

World Rugby confirmed on Thursday afternoon three permanent law tweaks that will come into force from July 1 of this year. Explaining that their plan “seeks to increase rugby’s accessibility and relevance among a broader, younger fanbase by embracing on-field innovation and reimagined presentation of the sport with compelling storytelling,” the governing body also announced several trials to take place at this summer’s Under-20 World Championship that could be rolled out across the game next year.

The first immediate change will see scrums outlawed from free-kicks, with teams required to kick or tap them to speed up the game.

South Africa notoriously called for scrums from free-kicks following marks in their own 22 during the knockout stages of last year’s World Cup.

The second change concerns kicks in open play, and the clause popularly known as ‘Dupont Law’. From July 1, it will no longer be possible for a player to be put onside when an opponent catches the ball and either runs five metres or passes the ball. In a bid to reduce the amount of kick tennis, offside players must now retreat.

Finally, the ‘crocodile roll’ – the act of twisting a defending player in the tackle area off their feet – will be outlawed. Christian Day, the current head of the Rugby Players’ Association, has been campaigning against the ‘crocodile roll’ for over two years and was an influential voice.

The 'Dupont Law' is named after France scrum-half Antoine Dupont - Getty Images/Franck Fife

The changes are unlikely to end with the three laws introduced from July 1, given several new trials have been announced. Twenty-minute red cards, whereby the offending player can be replaced after that period rather than permanently excluded and which have been promoted by Super Rugby competitions over recent years, are part of a suite of six ‘closed law trials’ that will be used in World Rugby competitions, including the World U20 Championship, over the coming year.

There will also be a trial of automatic bans for certain offences in a concerted move from World Rugby to streamline the disciplinary process to avoid the confusion and inconsistency that has marred the game in recent years.

The 20-minute red cards will be off-set by a revised on-and off-field sanctions process with suspensions attached to offences. Days of mitigation for good behaviour at hearings or for previously clean records could be gone.

Foul play, where a player has “attempted to affect a legal rugby action” will bring about a two-week ban”. Aggravated foul play, involving “highly reckless” actions such as tucked arms, shoulder-charges and spear tackles, will be worth four-week suspensions. Mitigation will only come into force if there is an appeal.

Teams in the U20 World Championships and in other World Rugby competitions such as the Pacific Nations Cup and WXV will have 30 seconds to set scrums and line-outs. The shot clock for a conversion will be reduced from 90 seconds to 60.

There is to be added protection for scrum-halves at the bases of scrums, rucks and mauls, with the offside line for defending scrum-halves moved back to the middle of the scrum.

Players will be able to mark the ball inside their own 22 from a restart, which has been introduced to encourage short restarts and discourage caterpillar rucks, which teams often use to clear the ball down-field. Finally, mauls can only stop once before the ball has to be played and, if line-outs are uncontested, then throws cannot be called as ‘not straight’.

These trial laws were discussed at the Shape of the Game conference in February and findings will be presented to the World Rugby Council in November. From there, they could be rolled out more widely. They could be implemented in earlier competitions if participating unions choose to introduce them.

“I would like to thank my colleagues from across the game for embracing the spirit of this comprehensive review of rugby’s entertainment factor,” said Bill Beaumont, the World Rugby chairman. “With calendar certainty, including new competitions and all men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups set through to 2033, our major events are defined, our content set.

“There is unprecedented long-term certainty, and this work is vital to ensuring that the on-field product is befitting of the opportunities that we have in front of us, a superb sport that is enjoyable to play and watch and helps attract a new generation to get into rugby.

“Personally, I believe that the law amendments and suite of closed trials will add to the entertainment factor. As with all trials, we will comprehensively review their effectiveness and take feedback from across the game. The revised red card sanction process is such an example, and it is important that we trial, assess and make definitive decisions based on data and feedback.”

Among other areas being monitored by World Rugby is the tackle height of the elite game, which has been lowered at lower levels around the globe, and the number of replacements that are allowed in any given game.

