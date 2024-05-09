Royals believe being in so many tight games is one reason for early success

Royals closer James McArthur was warming up in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s 6-4 win over the Brewers at Kauffman Stadium when he stopped.

At the time, the Royals held a 3-2 lead, but they pushed three runs across in their half of the eighth, and McArthur took a seat because it was no longer a save situation.

But when the Brewers scored a run and had runners on second and third in the top of the ninth, McArthur was called upon to get the save. Milwaukee scored once more and it meant the Royals had played yet another tight game.

It was the fourth straight game the Royals have played that was decided by two runs or less.

“It’s not just these games. It’s been the whole year,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said afterward. “I mean, if you look at the overwhelming majority of our games, (they) are like that. Even some of the ones we’ve separated in the seventh or eighth, you’re going into the sixth, seventh eighth inning in a really close game.”

Of the Royals’ 38 games this season, 25 have been decided by three runs or fewer (66%), third most in the AL behind the Yankees and Tigers (both have 27).

The Royals have a 13-12 record in such games, a vast improvement over the 2023 season. They were 36-65 in such games a year ago (.356). Their success in the first quarter of the season is reflected in their improvement in tight games.

Quatraro said those close contests have helped the Royals, who have a 22-16 record and are in second place in the American League Central division.

“That builds some trust in each other, that builds character,” he said. “And when you do that, you’re going to need your whole roster, because you can’t use the same guys every night. You’re going to be in different situations and pinch run and pinch hit. Everybody’s got to be engaged the whole time.”

The Royals won their three-game series against the National League Central leading Brewers and split a six-game homestand that included the defending World Series champion Rangers.

A .500 record against two playoff teams may not sound like much. But a year ago, the Royals were 1-8 against the Rangers and Brewers.

“We’ve just got to believe we’re one of those teams up there, too,” shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. said following Wednesday’s game. “So that’s what we’re supposed to do against teams. Just go up there and just compete and try to be the best team we possibly can be and just try to take things day by day. Learn from what we do and control what we can control and then enjoy the moment and try to win.”