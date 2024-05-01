Rovers skipper Finley to leave League One side

Sam Finley joined Bristol Rovers on a free transfer from Fleetwood Town in the summer of 2021 [Rex Features]

Bristol Rovers captain Sam Finley and striker John Marquis are two of seven players released by the club this summer.

Finley, 31, has played 121 times for the Gas in three seasons and was made skipper permanently last summer.

He helped the club win promotion on the final day of the 2021-22 season, leading the side in their 7-0 win over Scunthorpe on the final day to seal the final automatic place in League One.

Experienced forward Marquis, 31, scored 17 goals in two seasons at the club. He has scored more than 150 goals in a 15-year career.

Also leaving the club are Josh Grant, Lewis Gordon, James Gibbons, Harvey Greenslade and Ryan Jones.

Rovers are in talks over new deals with Scott Sinclair, Jordan Rossiter and Luca Hoole, while the club have exercised options to extend the contracts of Chris Martin and Jerry Lawrence.