Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry win 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans in playoff

As a team event with two different formats, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans offers fans something different from the average PGA Tour event.

Not only that, this year’s tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale featured 12 teams within four shots of the lead down the stretch, including a handful of players desperate for a win to boost their status attempting to hold off a star-studded Ryder Cup pairing.

Playing alternate shot (foursomes) in the final round, Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer fired a 9-under 63 to take the early clubhouse lead at 25 under and were later joined on the back nine by Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry thanks to a birdie on the final hole to set up a playoff.

The Zurich playoff format alternates between Nos. 18 and 9, with an alternate shot format on No. 18 and best ball (foursomes) on No. 9.

After a missed green and flubbed pitch from Ramey and Trainer, McIlroy and Lowry won on the first playoff hole with a par. The win is the 25th of McIlroy’s PGA Tour career and just the third of Lowry’s. Entering the week, McIlroy was 2-2 in previous playoffs on the PGA Tour while Lowry was 1-0 on the DP World Tour, when he won his first event on the European-based circuit as an amateur in 2009. The playoff was the first for Ramey and Trainer in their respective careers on Tour.

