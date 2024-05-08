Rory McIlroy likens Saudi-PGA Tour talks to Good Friday Agreement after board snub

Rory McIlroy has been blocked from rejoining the PGA Tour's policy board - Getty Images/Andrew Redington

Rory McIlroy compared the brokering of a deal between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) to the Northern Ireland peace agreement after his attempt to rejoin the tour’s policy board was blocked.

When it was revealed two weeks ago that McIlroy had agreed with Webb Simpson to take his place as a player-director it was expected that the World No 2’s reappointment alongside the likes of Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay would be a formality.

However, on Wednesday ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship, McIlroy announced that members of the policy board stopped his attempts to have an influence on the possible deal between the Saudis and the PGA Tour to end golf’s civil war.

“There was a subset of people on the board that were maybe uncomfortable with me coming back on for some reason,” McIlroy said at Quail Hollow. “I think it just got pretty complicated and pretty messy and I think with the way it happened, I think it opened up some old wounds and scar tissue from things that have happened before.”

McIlroy quit the board late last year citing personal and professional reasons for his surprise exit. Yet after first seeing the board securing more than £1billion of private US investment at the same time as witnessing barely any progress made in the PIF negotiations, McIlroy declared that, as he would “rather the men’s golf professional landscape survived this, so I’m happy to do my bit.”

The Northern Irishman had long been one of the most vocal critics of LIV Golf, insisting in July last year that he would rather retire than play on the Saudi-funded breakaway, but has softened his stance on PIF in the last year. He recently admitted he is “impatient” to get a deal done and compared it to the difficulty of negotiations in the Northern Ireland peace deal in the 1990s.

“I think we’ve got this window of opportunity to get it done because both sides from a business perspective, I wouldn’t say need to get it done, but it makes sense,” McIlroy said.

“I sort of liken it to when Northern Ireland went through the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement, neither side was happy. Catholics weren’t happy, Protestants weren’t happy, but it brought peace and then you just sort of learn to live with whatever has been negotiated, right?

“That was in 1998 and 20, 25, 30 years ahead, my generation doesn’t know any different. It’s just this is what it’s always been like and we’ve never known anything but peace. It’s my little way of trying to think about it and trying to make both sides see that there could be a compromise here.

“Yeah, it’s probably not going to feel great for either side, but if it’s a place where the game of golf starts to thrive again and we can all get back together, then I think that’s ultimately a really good thing.”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Saudi PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan announced a merger between the PGA Tour and LIV in June

McIlroy did not name any individuals who resisted him rejoining the policy board and insisted that “there are no hard feelings”. He also emphasised it would have been “complicated” for him simply to be a direct substitute for Simpson. But there can be little doubt that this snub is indicative of the struggle going on in the background and once again Cantlay is the focus.

Golfweek, the influential American magazine and website, went as far on Wednesday to name Cantlay as the ringleader for those against a PIF merger and back in December, Telegraph Sport quoted an unnamed high-ranking official who blamed the world No 8 for the players’ revolt against the Tour executives that ultimately led to Saudi anger and Jon Rahm’s £400 million defection.

McIlroy has made no secret of his strained relationship with Cantlay, saying “we see the world quite differently” and recently had an exchange of views with Spieth, another policy board member, after the American suggested the Tour’s multi-billion dollar deal with Strategic Sports Group meant investment from the PIF might not be needed.

Simpson will remain in position until his term finishes in 18 months. Both Cantlay and McIlroy are playing this week in Charlotte at the Wells Fargo Championship.

